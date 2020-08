Poland warns against Russia’s military intervention in Belarus Russia should not intervene militarily in Belarus under the pretence of restoring control there, Po...

Greek parliament ratifies maritime accord with Egypt The Greek parliament ratified an accord defining maritime boundaries between Greece and Egypt on Th...

UK to finance low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19 Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavir...

Switzerland, Czech Republic and Jamaica added to UK’s quarantine list Travellers arriving in the UK from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Jamaica will have to quarant...

WHO says that people exposed to virus but without symptoms should be tested, if feasible The World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated its advice on Thursday that resources permitting, pe...

Swedish economic sentiment higher for fourth month in row in August Economic sentiment in Sweden rose for the fourth month in a row, but remains well below normal leve...

French business morale rebounds in August despite surging COVID-19 cases . French business confidence rebounded in August to its highest since France went into a coronav...

Biden gets no convention bounce after Democratic gathering -Reuters/Ipsos poll Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden saw no bounce in popular support after last week's Demo...

Tech firms threaten to quit Belarus after crackdown, internet outages For Belarus's thriving tech industry, it didn't matter much that the country's president referred t...

French government expects COVID-19 vaccines from end of 2020 or early 2021 New coronavirus vaccines could be available from the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, a presen...

UK services firms report heavy job cuts as bleak autumn nears Britain's services firms haemorrhaged jobs in the three months to August, a survey showed in the la...

Spain’s economy is already recovering from pandemic hit Spain's economy has already begun to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though ha...

Malta: Businesses to be reimbursed 50% of their July-September electricity outlay Some 16,000 businesses across Malta and Gozo are to be refunded half of what they paid in electrici...

Malta: 37 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight 37 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released b...

Malta: Unemployment spikes in 2020 After consistently dropping since 2015, unemployment levels have spiked exponentially in 2020 reach...

Malta: Fenech told police that Keith Schembri paid €80,000 to fund Caruana Galizia murder Yorgen Fenech told police that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's chief of staff Keith Schembri ...

Malta: Suspect to be arraigned in Court in connection with Sliema double murder The main suspect in the Sliema double murder is expected to appear today in front of Magistrate Nad...

Malta: Person responsible for the paint marks in protected areas to be arraigned in court in the coming days. In the coming days a person will be charged with charges related to paint marks found in protected ...

Photo Story: Independence Day celebrations in Moldova The President of Moldova Igor Dodon (C) with Speaker of Parliament Zinaida Grecianii (L) and Prime ...