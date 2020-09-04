Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: 44 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that 44 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Thursday, while there were 38 recoveries. It says that the rate of infections in Europe has returned to the figures seen in March.

Another story says that the three suspects in the Sliema double murder were identified using CCTV cameras and cell phone localisation. Sources had tipped off the police about a ‘tall man’ entering an abandoned house in Floriana where Daniel Muka was later arrested.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: