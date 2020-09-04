Malta: 44 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that 44 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Thursday, while there were 38 recoveries. It says that the rate of infections in Europe has returned to the figures seen in March.

Another story says that the three suspects in the Sliema double murder were identified using CCTV cameras and cell phone localisation. Sources had tipped off the police about a ‘tall man’ entering an abandoned house in Floriana where Daniel Muka was later arrested.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

Like this: Like Loading...