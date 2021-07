Reading Time: < 1 minute

A group of asylum seekers was rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta and brought to Boiler’s Wharf in Senglea on Monday morning at around 9am.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Home Affairs ministry confirmed that 46 people, who were at the risk of drowning, were brought to safety. The group was adrift the Maltese search and rescue region.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745