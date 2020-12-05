Malta: 50 years since the first agreement with the European Economic Community

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of an association agreement between Malta and the European Economic Community, paving the way for the country’s accession into what later developed into the European Union.

The paper says that Joseph Muscat told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry that he knew that Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri were friends and had common business interests, but the chief of staff had assured him that it had nothing to do with the Electrogas project.

