Malta: 6,790 doses administered in one day

NewsMalta: 6,790 doses administered in one day 22nd April 202122nd April 20211 Min Read Reading Time: < 1 minute 6,790 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were administered throughout yesterday. This was the highest number of vaccinations ever administered in a single day. Source: TVM Updated: 1745 Maltavaccine