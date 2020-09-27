Malta: 78 employees in Keith Schembri’s companies ask court for their wages

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seventy-eight persons employed with several companies in which former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri has a business interest have filed an urgent application in court asking for their wages to be exempted from a freezing order issued by a judge last week.

The request comes a day after a similar application filed by six companies owned by Schembri which asked for permission to temporarily have access to their assets, saying they must pay salaries to their employees.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:40

