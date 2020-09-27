Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: 78 employees in Keith Schembri’s companies ask court for their wages

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seventy-eight persons employed with several companies in which former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri has a business interest have filed an urgent application in court asking for their wages to be exempted from a freezing order issued by a judge last week.

The request comes a day after a similar application filed by six companies owned by Schembri which asked for permission to temporarily have access to their assets, saying they must pay salaries to their employees.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:40
