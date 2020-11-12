Malta: 900 – the number of messages between Yorgen and Keith in 2019

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sources close to the investigation related to the messages found on Yorgen Fenech’s mobile phone told Newsbook.com.mt that Keith Schembri, former Chief of Staff during Muscat’s prime ministership, and Yorgen Fenech, former Tumas Group supremo exchanged over 900 messages on WhatsApp during 2019. Fenech is currently facing charges of being one of the masterminds of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The same sources confirmed that most of the time Keith Schembri spent being interrogated by the police on Wednesday he was being quizzed about these messages. Our sources were very cagy about any other information regarding the content of the investigations.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1641

