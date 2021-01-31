Malta: A third of quinquagenarians play the lottery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum publishes findings about lotteries and gambling in Malta which show that a third of people in the 51 to 65 age group play the Super 5. Gambling is more popular among the elderly and men, in general, try their luck more than women.

Another report says that tenants living in properties on the pre-1995 rentals law provisions are worried that they will lose their homes as more property owners are filing cases in court to successfully overturn the law.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...