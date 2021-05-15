Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the Labour Party will likely propose a national consultation on the decriminalisation of abortion, but the motion presented in parliament does not have the support of the party’s parliamentary group. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/labour-to-propose-national-consultation-on-decriminalising-abortion.871930

The paper quotes Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who warned that instability in the shipping industry is raising costs across the board, leading to a sharp rise in consumer prices. Mamo said that container costs have shot up more than threefold. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/prices-to-rise-for-many-consumer-goods-due-to-import-costs-chamber.871780

