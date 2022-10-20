Malta accused of violating international law with new pushbacks / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 20 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta accused of violating international law with new pushbacks

Malta has been accused of violating maritime and international law by instructing a merchant ship to take 23 asylum seekers to Egypt rather than to closer ports in Europe. In a statement, NGOs Alarm Phone, Mediterranea Saving Humans, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Sea-Watch called out Malta’s disregard of international law and demanded “an end to these serious human rights violations in the central Mediterranean.” They added that “as organisations engaging in SAR activities at sea, we denounce the forcible transfer of these 23 people to Egypt and call for consequences to Malta’s blatant violations of maritime and international law.” (Newsbook)

Head of prison pointed gun at ambulance driver’s head, Court hears

The head of the Corradino Correctional Facility Robert Brincau pointed a gun at an ambulance driver’s head and was recorded threatening him: “I’ll kill you and your family”, a court was told. He is facing, and denies, a range of offences including injuring the man and carrying a gun without a licence at Għadira Bay in August.

Volunteer ambulance driver Liam Doublet described to the court how he “turned cold” when the 49-year-old prison boss whipped out a firearm and pointed it at his head during a heated argument. The man works as a driver with a private company which provided emergency medical services at the beach. The firearm was registered to the CCF but not to Brincau himself. (Times of Malta)

Enough evidence to issue indictment over Theuma fake job

The Court has decided that there was sufficient evidence to issue indictment over Melvin Theuma fake job. A decree will be issued against Yorgen Fenech, Keith Schembri, Sandro Craus, former private secretary in the family ministry Anthony Ellul and former Housing Maintenance and Embellishment Co Ltd CEO Anthony Muscat. The five men are being accused of putting Melvin Theuma on the government’s payroll through a fake job which he never turned up for, just months after Theuma had helped arrange the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. (Maltatoday)

