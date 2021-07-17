Malta: Active coronavirus cases approaching 1,500

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the average of patients who contracted the Covid-19 virus between Thursday and Friday was 24. 235 new cases brought total active infections to nearly 1,500. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-16/local-news/56-of-Thursday-s-222-new-cases-were-Maltese-tourists-make-up-more-than-50-of-new-cases-6736235239

Another report says that sudden floods in Germany and Belgium have claimed 125 lives while emergency workers are on the sites to rescue other residents. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the country was ‘stunned’ by the calamity. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-17/world-news/Rescuers-race-to-prevent-more-deaths-from-European-floods-6736235247

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro