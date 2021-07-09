Malta: Active Covid-19 cases rise to 159

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that 55 new Covid-19 cases have been registered on Thursday, raising the number of active cases to 159. Meanwhile, health authorities said that 367,000 people had at least one dose of the vaccine. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/covid-19-55-kaz-gdid-tal-covid-19-fl-ahhar-24-siegha/

Another story says that farmers are experiencing an increase in costs to cultivate trees and crops as water becomes a scarcer resource. The paper the effects of climate change are threatening the agricultural sector.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro