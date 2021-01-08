Malta: Active Covid-19 infections rise over 1,900

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that active Covid-19 infections jumped to more than 1,900 after 164 new cases were recorded on Thursday. Meanwhile, a 74 year old patient died at Mater Dei hospital, becoming the 228th victim of the pandemic.

The paper says that talks between the teachers’ union and government on Thursday stalled but will resume this morning while the directive remains in place. Education Minister Justyne Caruana ordered schools to open, nevertheless.

