Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument covers a press conference by Moviment Graffitti which denounced plans by Infrastructure Malta to build new roads in Burmarrad. Activist Andre Callus said that farmers in the area risk losing their land.

The paper reports that the number of Covid-19 deaths in February rose to 23 after another two victims were reported on Saturday. The two patients, both men and aged 63 and 82, died at Mater Dei hospital.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...