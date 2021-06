Reading Time: < 1 minute

A drug addict who was caught red-handed while trying to steal from a St Lucija school on Monday night, was placed under probation after pleading guilty upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

The 38-year old father, whose name was banned under court order, registered an admission after having been caught in the act of attempting to make off with brass ducting material from the school at his hometown.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745