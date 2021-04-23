Malta: AFM found mainly responsible for death of soldier

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the family of late gunner Matthew Psaila was awarded €175,000 in compensation after a court ruled that the Armed Forces was largely to blame for the 19-year-old’s death during a demanding training exercise twelve years ago.

Another story says that golden passport concessionaire Henley & Partners hired lawyer Adrian Camilleri to follow developments about a possible citizenship-by-investments scheme in Malta months before the government made a formal public call in 2013.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...