Malta: AFM found mainly responsible for death of soldier

The Times reports that the family of late gunner Matthew Psaila was awarded €175,000 in compensation after a court ruled that the Armed Forces was largely to blame for the 19-year-old’s death during a demanding training exercise twelve years ago.
Another story says that golden passport concessionaire Henley & Partners hired lawyer Adrian Camilleri to follow developments about a possible citizenship-by-investments scheme in Malta months before the government made a formal public call in 2013.
