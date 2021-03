Israel’s election: array of contenders seek to topple Netanyahu Israelis began voting in their fourth election in two years on Tuesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Net...

Australian PM reacts to reports of sex acts in parliament Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday acknowledged mounting dissatisfaction with...

‘I will listen’, says Cologne archbishop as he vows to tackle abuse The Archbishop of Cologne outlined steps on Tuesday to help victims report abuse, improve...

UK breathes sigh of relief as period of excess death comes to an end Good news from the United Kingdom, as official statistics has shown that the period of "excess deat...

Myanmar military airs on TV allegations of bribery against Suu Kyi Myanmar's ruling military on Tuesday (March 23) showed video testimony at a televised news conferen...

Kosovo parliament backs Albin Kurti as new prime minister Kosovo's parliament voted in Albin Kurti as the country's new prime minister on Monday (March 22), ...

At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, u...

Photo Story – Disinfection campaigns in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines A village worker disinfecting streets walks past residents in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippine...

China summons EU envoy to protest against Xinjiang sanctions China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the European Union's ambas...