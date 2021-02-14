Malta: Air Malta losing €170,000 daily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum carries an interview with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that Air Malta is making losses of €170,00 every day. The government is preparing a technical plan on the situation and intends to request EU financial assistance to save the airline.

The paper speaks to lawyer Cedric Mifsud about the controversy around the pre-1995 rentals laws. The lawyer, who has represented both property owners and tenants, said that the law needs to be phased out.

