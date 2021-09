Reading Time: < 1 minute

Welcome guests: that is how national airline Air Malta will adopt gender-neutral language to replace the customary “ladies and gentlemen” salutation.

Earlier today, Air Malta announced that executive chairperson David G. Curmi had despatched an internal communication for customer-facing staff to start adopting gender-neutral language such as ‘guests’ and more generic customer greetings.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745