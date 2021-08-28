Malta: Airline ordered to compensate passengers for delay

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the European Court ordered Ryanair to compensate passengers travelling from Malta to Poznan after a four-hour delay in departure. A decision by the Tribunal said that the airline did not provide satisfactory answers for the delay.

Another story says that EU Ministers for Justice and Internal Affairs are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Observers say that members states are expected to establish quotas for Afghan asylum seekers.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro