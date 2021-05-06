Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that passenger movement at the airport fell by 76 per cent in 2020 compared to the year before. A spokesperson, however, said that forecasts for the second half of 2021 are promising. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-05/local-news/Malta-International-Airport-registered-76-decrease-in-visitor-movements-in-2020-6736233212

Another story reports that developers are advertising properties in an apartment block in Xewkija that is still awaiting a recommendation by the Planning Authority case officer. The site is in a green area but within the development zone. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-06/local-news/Four-storey-apartment-block-on-Xewkija-fields-goes-up-for-sale-before-permits-are-even-granted-6736233230

