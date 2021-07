Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly reports that passenger traffic at the airport in June stood at 190,500, a 74 per cent decrease from 2019 levels. The top markets in terms of volume were Italy, Germany, France, Poland, and Spain.

The paper carries an interview with the CEO of the Malta Business Registry, Joseph Farrugia, who said the entity is on the right track but plans to strengthen due diligence and increase inspections and transparency.

