Animal rights activist Alison Bezzina has announced that she has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Animal Welfare.

Writing on her blog, Bezzina said, “after careful consideration, and a few trusted conversations with true animal lovers and activists, I decided to accept the role of Commissioner for Animal Welfare and give it my best shot.”

