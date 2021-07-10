Malta: All visitors must present vaccine certificates from Wednesday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who announced a government decision that all arriving visitors will need to present a vaccine certificate from Wednesday. He said Malta will be the first EU country to impose this measure. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-09/local-news/Covid-19-Chris-Fearne-Charmaine-Gauci-to-address-press-conference-at-4pm-6736235073

The paper carries results from a survey among 230 companies showing that two-thirds of businesses believe the FATF grey-listing will have a strong impact on the economy. Most respondents identified money laundering as the main reason behind the decision. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-09/local-news/88-of-businesses-feel-that-FATF-greylisting-will-negatively-impact-Malta-s-economy-survey-6736235066

