Allied Group CEO Michel Rizzo and former financial controller Claude Licari were today charged with fraud and money laundering.

Police pressed criminal charges against them in connection to the magisterial inquiry into the purchase of three multi-million-euro printing machines by Progress Press from Keith Schembri’s company Kasco Ltd over a decade ago.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

