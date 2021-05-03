Malta: Almost 340,000 doses of vaccine administered

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that people aged over 30 can register for the Covid-19 vaccine from Tuesday. Health authorities have administered nearly 340,000 doses of vaccine so far, with over 100,000 people having received two doses. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-02/local-news/Over-30s-can-apply-for-Covid-19-vaccine-from-Tuesday-6736233118

Another story reports that the Planning Authority will decide on new development plans for the former Grand Hotel Verdala in Rabat. The project proposes to convert the site into residential units and retail space.

