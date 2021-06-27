Malta: Almost €1 million in tax arrears considered uncollectable

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today quotes a 2019 report by the Inland Revenue Department alerting authorities to €1.3 billion in tax arrears spanning several decades. A total €997 million of the accumulated arrears are classified as not collectible.

Another story reveals that the partner of state witness Melvin Theuma is expected to face charges over money laundering activities. The woman’s daughter and her boyfriend will also appear before the courts for similar offences.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro