Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Almost half of PN members choose their leader

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that nearly half of the PN members have voted in the party’s leadership election. Eligible voters may cast their ballots for Adrian Delia or Bernard Grech between Thursday and Saturday.

Another story reports that there have been 15 deaths related to Covid-19 in the past nine days, and a total of 19 in September alone. Malta’s coronavirus mortality rate stands at 2.2 per every 100,000 inhabitants, the third highest in the EU.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: