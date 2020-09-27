Malta: Almost half of PN members choose their leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that nearly half of the PN members have voted in the party’s leadership election. Eligible voters may cast their ballots for Adrian Delia or Bernard Grech between Thursday and Saturday.

Another story reports that there have been 15 deaths related to Covid-19 in the past nine days, and a total of 19 in September alone. Malta’s coronavirus mortality rate stands at 2.2 per every 100,000 inhabitants, the third highest in the EU.

