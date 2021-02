Reading Time: < 1 minute

Horizon Europe has been launched in Malta, which this year has seen a strong increase in funding which amounts to €95.5 billion.

While speaking about the launch, the Minister for Research, Innovation and the Covid-19 Co-ordination Strategy, Owen Bonnici said that this sends a clear political message at a European level that research and innovation are crucial factors which will pave the way for our future.

