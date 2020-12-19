Malta: Ambulance Department planning to overhaul fleet

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Ambulance Department has issued contracts for new vehicles that will change the current fleet shortly. Sources within the department told the paper that a new collective agreement for employees is at an advanced stage.

The paper speaks to Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina who said that it is a pity that some people look at animals as a source of personal gain. Bezzina was reacting to a court sentence against a man charged with leaving animals in a state of abandonment.

