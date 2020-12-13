Malta: American University registers €11M loss in two years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that the American University of Malta lost more than €11 million between 2018 and 2019. AUM Provost Professor Narcisa Roxana Mosteanu told the paper that the university is committed to the long-term.

The paper quotes a statement by the Commissioner for Standards in Public who said that the Planning Authority failed to take steps against relatives of a minister who are being accused of abuse by a complainant.

