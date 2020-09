Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cabinet ministers have confided about growing pressure from the American government over Malta’s fight against money laundering, in a bid to extract security concessions from the island-nation.

In a confirmation of various discussions that were held in Cabinet, various ministers and regulatory chiefs who spoke to more than one MaltaToday journalist, confirmed that United States embassy representatives have cast a shadow over Malta’s forthcoming Moneyval test.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:15

