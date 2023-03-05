Malta and EU Med States call for repatration of migrants, not rescues / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 5 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EU-Med States call for repatriation of migrants, not rescues

Interior Ministers from the five EU-Med countries took a hard position on migration, agreeing that the voluntary solidarity mechanism was “not producing the desired results”, emphasising the need to repatriate those arriving in Europe illegally. The Ministers from Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Spain agreed on this position in preparation of the forthcoming EU Council of Ministers. The countries agreed on the need for prevention and repatriation rather than beefing up rescues at sea.(TVM)

PN protest open to those who believe Malta deserves better – Bernard Grech

PN and Opposition leader Bernard Grech invited all those that believed that Malta deserved better to join the party’s National protest on Sunday. In an address on party tv Grech spoke of the recent significant wins by his party in court and promoted the PN’s Sunday protest at 3.30pm in front of Castille. Grech said that it was the Labour government that negotiated the “corrupt and fraudulent” contracts for the concession of the three state hospitals to Vitals/Steward and that it was Prime Minister Robert Abela and his friends that kept defending the deal. (Maltatoday)

Dalli rejects serving as link between Muscat and Pilatus

Former minister John Dalli denied ever introducing Joseph Muscat to the former owner of Pilatus Bank, but stopped short of denying that he introduced the then-prime minister to a key Vitals Global Healthcare investor. The former PN Minister turned Labour consultant was reacting to a claim by Jason Azzopardi, who on Friday said John Dalli was “the common denominator” underlying Joseph Muscat’s relationship with former Pilatus Bank owner Ali Sadr and one of the Vitals investors, Shaukat Ali. Dalli said he intends to take legal action against the former PN MP. (Times of Malta)

