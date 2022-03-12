Malta announces coordinated effort to address humanitarian needs of people of Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Government of Malta is committed to providing official aid to address the humanitarian needs of the people of Ukraine so as to help alleviate the suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

To address the immediate needs of the Ukrainian people, through a coordinated national effort between the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement, the Government of Malta will be sending six large containers with a value of over €1.15 million in medicines and medical equipment which were provided by the Ministry for Health, the Malta Chamber of Pharmacists and St. Thomas Hospital. Efforts are being coordinated by the Civil Protection Department.

In addition, a financial contribution can be made to the Official Development Assistance fund dedicated to the current crisis in Ukraine. In this regard, and to ensure that the funds are disbursed where required, a bank account administered by the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs has been opened for anyone who wishes to provide a financial contribution for aid from Malta to Ukraine, bearing the following details:

Account Number 41005EURCMG50000 IBAN MT63MALT011000041005EURCMG50000 Account Name Ukraine Humanitarian Fund SWIFT Code MALTMTMTXXX

Besides the bank details, prospective financial contributors are kindly being requested to also provide the personal details (name, surname, address, email, contact number) so that an acknowledgement note can be issued accordingly.

In these unprecedented times, in order to ensure that management of all efforts of required humanitarian aid is done in a coordinated manner, voluntary organisations and NGOs that would like to assist the efforts taken are being requested to come forward by expressing their interest with the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector on the following email address: mcvs.miwv@gov.mt. It is only by means of a coordinated effort that Malta can continue to make a positive and effective contribution in the midst of the ongoing conflict while ensuring that the required aid is delivered where necessary.

The Government of Malta will remain committed to providing humanitarian aid according to the needs and priorities of the Ukrainian people as communicated through the formal channels.

The Government of Malta would like to thank those individuals, commercial entities and voluntary organisations who are contributing towards this cause, in sending the much-needed assistance to the Ukrainian people.

It is envisaged that other similar statements will be issued to continue to coordinate such efforts in an orderly manner.​

