Anti-corruption activists held a protest outside parliament as they renewed calls for full justice in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina made heavy use of the “piovra” metaphor, a direct Italian translation of the word octopus, largely used to refer to the Mafia.

