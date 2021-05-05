Malta: Anti-money laundering agency imposes €4.6 million in fines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit has issued a total of €4.6 million in administrative penalties in 2020. More than a quarter of that amount was imposed on investment firms that failed anti-money laundering checks. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109415/investment_firms_hit_with_13m_in_penalties_for_failing_antimoney_laundering_checks

Another story announces a collaboration between St Aloysius College and Vassallo Group to build a sports college in Birkirkara. The development will include classrooms, dormitories and sports facilities including a swimming pool, football pitches, and basketball courts. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/sports/othersports/109404/st_aloysius_college_and_vassallo_group_announce_plans_for_sports_college

The paper quotes a statement by the Office of the President defending George Vella’s track record on environmental issues. The President was criticised for a Facebook post speaking out against a planned development close to his private residence in Żejtun. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109409/president_hits_back_at_social_media_backlash_on_zejtun_uglification_post

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...