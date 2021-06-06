Malta: Anti-money laundering committee lists expectations ahead of test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reports that the Financial Action Task Force is urging the Finance Ministry to enact series of reforms ahead of a decision on Malta’s compliance with international anti-money laundering standards. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/assessors-hand-malta-another-to-do-list-to-fight-financial-crime.877142

Another story reports that Malta has cut its infection rate of the MRSA bacterium by a third using an innovative procedure. The technique gives hope to other health systems in the Mediterranean and the Middle East where the superbug is prevalent. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-shows-the-way-in-fight-against-hospital-superbug.877139

