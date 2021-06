Reading Time: < 1 minute

Electrogas investor Paul Apap Bologna testifyied in Parliament today as the Public Accounts Committee continued its probe into the auditor general’s report on the Electrogas deal.

Two weeks ago, Apap Bologna told the committee that he visited the Azerbaijani capital Baku with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to attend the wedding of fellow Electorgas director Turab Musayev.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745