Reading Time: < 1 minute

The family of Daphne Caruana Galizia have accepted the Prime Minister’s apology on the State’s shortcomings for having fostered the environment that led to the journalist’s assassination.

During a press event, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s son Paul said that the family accepts the apology, and agreed that the apology was owed to the country.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745