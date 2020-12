Reading Time: < 1 minute

46-year-old Dennis Zammit of Marsa has been arraigned in court and charged with possession of three kg of cannabis which had been concealed in an animal feed sack, when he disembarked from a Gozo Channel ferry at Ċirkewwa.

Zammit was also charged with breaching Court-imposed conditions, and with becoming a relapser. Accused was not granted bail, and his assets were sequestered and frozen by the Court.

Source: TVM

Updated: 1705

Like this: Like Loading...