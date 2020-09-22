Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Archbishop warns against hate speech

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes the archbishop’s appeal to restrain hate speech against local and foreign people. Archbishop Scicluna said that the Maltese society is built on reciprocal care and called for compassion and reconciliation.

The paper reports that police from the Rapid Intervention Unit arrested four people in connection with a string of thefts reported on Sunday. The suspects were taken into custody and a police investigation has been launched. 

