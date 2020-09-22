Malta: Archbishop warns against hate speech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes the archbishop’s appeal to restrain hate speech against local and foreign people. Archbishop Scicluna said that the Maltese society is built on reciprocal care and called for compassion and reconciliation.

The paper reports that police from the Rapid Intervention Unit arrested four people in connection with a string of thefts reported on Sunday. The suspects were taken into custody and a police investigation has been launched.

