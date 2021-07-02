Malta: Architects found guilty of involuntary murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that two architects have been found guilty of the involuntary murder of Miriam Pace who died when her house collapsed in March last year. Magistrate Joseph Mifsud handed the pair 880 hours of community work and an €18,000 fine. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/il-mewt-ta-miriam-pace-il-periti-mmultati-u-ordnati-jaghmlu-xoghol-fil-komunita-bla-hlas/

Another story says that the recovery fund will invest in the environment, digitalisation, education, health, and governance. Presenting the plan in parliament, junior minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the government set high goals for itself in these areas. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/miri-ambjentali-bsahhithom-bi-kwazi-50-fil-mija-tal-pjan-ta-rkupru/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro