A court has declared two architects guilty of causing the death of Miriam Pace, who died in the rubble of her home, which collapsed following works on a construction site next door, saying they had “betrayed their oath of appointment as architects.”

54-year-old Pace, a mother of two, was killed in the collapse on 2 March 2020 in Santa Venera.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745