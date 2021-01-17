Malta: Architects involved in house collapse hold on to their warrants

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday reveals that the two architects facing charges for the collapse of a complex in Santa Venera which killed 54-year-old Miriam Pace last year, have not had their warrants revoked.

Another story says that senior management at the Gozo General Hospital has been advised to look for new jobs with the facility expected to return to state control. Reply to questions, the Health Ministry said that talks with Steward Health Care are ongoing.

