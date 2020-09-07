Malta: Army fails to offer Maltese fishers protection from Tunisian vessels as lampuki war continues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltese fishers have been let down by the authorities after promised patrols by the Armed Forces of Malta to act as a deterrent for Tunisian vessels plundering their lampuki catch, failed to materialise.

The claim was made this morning by former Nationalist Party MEP candidate Peter Agius, who reported on the situation of Maltese lampuki fishers. Similar concerns were raised by Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who however did not point his finger at the Maltese authorities for failure to honour their pledge to protect Maltese fishers.

“The European Union must move and act diplomatically so that this abuse ends without delay,” Agius Saliba said.

