Malta: Arts lobby demands reopening plan, will hold demonstration next week

The Malta Entertainment and Arts Association (MEIA) will be holding a demonstration titled ‘Daqshekk Siekta’ (Silent no more) on Thursday 24 June, demanding that authorities give a sustainable reopening plan up till end of year.

The demonstration will take place at St George’s Square at 7pm in accordance to the health & safety protocols in effect at the time of the event. Explaining the reasons for the demonstration, the MEIA said that it was left with no choice after government failed to accept its proposals for the industry.

