Malta: As it happened: Former police chief blames AG for inaction on Pilatus Bank

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police held back from raiding Pilatus Bank on the night Egrant allegations surfaced after the attorney general advised that there was no evidence of a crime, the former police commissioner testified on Wednesday.

Lawrence Cutajar told an inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia that he had received a call from his deputy, Silvio Valletta, that night in April 2017 telling him that attorney general Peter Grech had advised caution.

“The attorney general’s advice to Silvio Valletta was that there was no criminal offence. We could not raid the bank and arrest the owner, just because he went to his bank,” Cutajar testified.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 15:20

