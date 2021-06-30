Malta: Asylum applications fell by almost 40% last year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Malta received just under 2,500 asylum applications in 2020, 39 per cent fewer than the year before. A report by the European Asylum Support Office, however, showed that pending cases increased by a fifth over the same period. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-29/local-news/39-decrease-in-asylum-applications-in-2020-when-compared-to-2019-EASO-report-6736234779

The paper publishes an interview with the new chairman of the media literacy board, Alexander Farrugia, who warned that overly partisan messages by politicians are having less impact on the electorate.

