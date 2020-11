Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries an interview with former politician and businessman Edgar Bonnici Cachia who tested as an asymptomatic Covid-19 carrier. He called for tougher enforcement of safety rules to help contain the spread.

Another story speaks with a woman who says her daughter is paid less than her colleagues because of her physical disability. The mother says that her daughter enjoys her work but called for fairer remuneration.

