Polish banks resilient to coronavirus crisis, Moody’s says Polish banks are more resilient to the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus than most ot...

British supermarket Morrisons’ profits dented by COVID-19 costs Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest supermarket group, on Thursday reported a 25.3% fall in first h...

Greece to spend 5 bln euros to phase out coal by 2028 Greece will spend 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) to offset the impact of ditching coal in power gen...

German firms spared insolvency spike despite pandemic The number of firms declaring insolvency in Germany was 6.2% lower than in the first half of last y...

Malta: Man held in custody after allegedly stealing barn owls Ronald Azzopardi, 32, from Żabbar, was arrested after being accused of stealing two barn owls from ...

Malta: COVID-19: 15 deaths so far The Ministry of Health has just been informed that an 80-year-old man died while being positive wit...

Brazil trials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine show promising results The governor of Brazil’s São Paulo state said on Wednesday that Phase 3 clinical trials of a potent...

Job ads slow in UK but office experts in demand, survey shows The number of job adverts in Britain rose at a slower pace in late August than earlier in the month...

Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel says sales have recovered Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel on Thursday said its sales had recovered in the third qu...

Photo Story: Аnti-government protests continue in Bulgaria A man holds national flag during an anti-government protest held in front of the Parliament buildin...

EU increases Angola’s Covid-19 response by €20 million Angola and the European Union held a ministerial meeting co-chaired by the Minister for External Re...

MasMovil launches 5G services trial in Spain Telecoms group MasMovil launched a trial of next-generation 5G Internet services in 15 Spanish citi...

Finnair cuts more than half of planned flights in October Finnair will cut back its October flight program and fly around 70 to 80 flights daily instead of t...

Georgia bans weddings and birthday parties as virus cases rise Georgia has banned weddings and other types of public ceremony from Sept. 10 and postponed theatre ...

European companies fear ‘arbitrary punishment’ amid China-Europe tensions European companies in China are increasingly afraid of "arbitrary punishment" amid a more politiciz...

Photo Story: Flagship Rolling Stones Store opens in London A staff member poses browsing goods for the British Band 'The Rolling Stones' during a media-call f...

Study finds speaking quietly could reduce spread of coronavirus More quiet zones in high-risk indoor spaces, such as hospitals and restaurants, could help to cut c...

More than 1 billion people face displacement by 2050 Rapid population growth, lack of access to food and water and increased exposure to natural disaste...

Canadians urged to be vigilant to avoid massive COVID-19 second wave With COVID-19 cases in Canada on the rise again and children returning to schools across the countr...